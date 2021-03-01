Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CBWBF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.