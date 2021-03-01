Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to $40.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s previous close.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of CBWBF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.77. 1,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

