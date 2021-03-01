Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.36.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB stock traded down C$0.77 on Monday, reaching C$32.68. 315,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,975. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.