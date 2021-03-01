Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.36.

TSE CWB traded down C$0.77 on Monday, hitting C$32.68. 315,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,975. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.02. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$15.70 and a 52-week high of C$33.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

