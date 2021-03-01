Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by research analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.36.

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.68. 315,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$33.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

