Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.36.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.77 on Monday, reaching C$32.68. 315,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,975. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$33.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.