Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.36.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.77 on Monday, hitting C$32.68. 315,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,975. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.02.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.