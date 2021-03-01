Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$35.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$33.50. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.36.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 315,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,975. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.02.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

