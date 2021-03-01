Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFPUF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.