Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE CFX traded up C$0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.65. The company had a trading volume of 180,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.43. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$694.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

