Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CFP traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$26.18. 201,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,635. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$6.11 and a twelve month high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.85.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

