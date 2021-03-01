Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.17 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $449.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

