Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

NYSE WLL opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,078,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 424,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 641,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 641,163 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

