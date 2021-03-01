Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.60

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $33.65. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 85,961 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

