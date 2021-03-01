Cappasity Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 78.8% higher against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $220,158.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.00796421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00045103 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

