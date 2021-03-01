Capreit Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

