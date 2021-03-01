Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.70

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 14946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

