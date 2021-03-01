Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the January 28th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Capstone Companies stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 301,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.89. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
