Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the January 28th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Capstone Companies stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 301,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.89. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

