Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$4.80 Price Target at CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.20 to C$4.80 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$3.63. 1,224,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,512. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -912.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.18.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

