Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Up 14%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shares were up 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 366,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 624,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

