Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Gap Up to $46.15

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.15 ($0.60), but opened at GBX 50.70 ($0.66). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 54.46 ($0.71), with a volume of 8,984,012 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £189.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.49.

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

