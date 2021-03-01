CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 10.4% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.98 and last traded at $87.34. 850,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 760,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

