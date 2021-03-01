Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Trading Down 10.6%

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT)’s stock price was down 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$165.01 and last traded at C$170.76. Approximately 103,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 81,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$191.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$255.82.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$209.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$206.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

