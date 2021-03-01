CargoX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74,626.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. CargoX has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $74,626.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,487,330 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

