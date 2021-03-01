CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.75 million, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

