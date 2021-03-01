Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

CRRFY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

