Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Bryan Wiener Acquires 1,000 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Bryan Wiener purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $11,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. 1,716,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.