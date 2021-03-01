Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Bryan Wiener Acquires 1,000 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Bryan Wiener purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $11,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. 1,716,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.43.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
