Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 164.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

