Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading 21.5% Higher

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) were up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 1,717,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 615,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.
The stock has a market cap of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
