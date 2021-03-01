Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading 21.5% Higher

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) were up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 1,717,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 615,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

The stock has a market cap of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

