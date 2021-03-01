Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $53.37 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.00502981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00070800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.57 or 0.00448413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00186733 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,596,021 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

