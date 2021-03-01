Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 45.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.46.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total value of $4,573,988.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,877,705 shares of company stock valued at $720,114,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $283.50 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $314.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.38 and a 200-day moving average of $234.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

