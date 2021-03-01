Cascades Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cascades in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.75.

Shares of CAS opened at C$16.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.09. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

