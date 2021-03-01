Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cascades from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

