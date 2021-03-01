Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAS. TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.08.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.70. 387,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.75.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

