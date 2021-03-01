Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $201.96 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $213.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

