Caspian 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,405.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $4,405.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00789727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

