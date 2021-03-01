Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSTL opened at $76.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,780,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,185 shares of company stock worth $22,851,400 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

