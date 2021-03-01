Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.85. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $400,823,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $113.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.33. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

