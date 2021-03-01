Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

Microsoft stock opened at $232.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.84 and its 200-day moving average is $218.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

