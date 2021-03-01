Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 433.7% from the January 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTMF remained flat at $$3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

