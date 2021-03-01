Catex Token (CATT) Price Tops $0.0107

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Catex Token has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $409,913.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 250.8% higher against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00760319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00028513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00042250 BTC.

About Catex Token

CATT is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

