CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.14

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 12337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $691,434.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $52,474.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,541.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,015 shares of company stock worth $4,204,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

