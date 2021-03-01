CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.77 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after buying an additional 1,096,835 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after buying an additional 900,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5,590.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 866,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

