CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to $75.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.11. 4,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. CCL Industries has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.11.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.