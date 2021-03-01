Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 23% against the dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $9,485.04 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00779719 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044259 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

