CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,801.30 and $30.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006587 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005466 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

