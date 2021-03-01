CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTGLY shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $16.25 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

