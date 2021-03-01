CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTGLY. AlphaValue raised CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

