CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 713,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.11% of CDW worth $209,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,042,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,330,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW opened at $156.89 on Monday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average is $129.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

