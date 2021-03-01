Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €4.92 ($5.79) and traded as high as €5.55 ($6.53). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.55 ($6.53), with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.63 ($5.45).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and a PE ratio of -14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

